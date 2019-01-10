Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly dating entrepreneur and former TV anchor Lauren Sanchez, according to reports.

This news is coming after Concise News reported that Jeff and his wife MacKenzie Bezos announced on Wednesday that they were divorcing after 25 years together.

The National Enquirer, says Jeff is romantically involved with 49-year-old Sanchez, a former “Good Day LA” news anchor with Fox who also works as a helicopter pilot and entrepreneur.

The TV host is also still married to Patrick Whitesell, the co-CEO of prominent Hollywood talent agency WME.

The New York Post reports that Sanchez is still married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, though the pair have separated. It’s after this that Bezos reportedly “became closer” with Sanchez.

Sanchez has three children two from her marriage to Whitesell and one from a previous relationship.

The National Enquirer says it conducted a four-month investigation into Bezos and Sanchez’s alleged affair, and suggests that it was its impending report due to be published in full later this week that sparked the announcement from Bezos.

“During a blockbuster four-month investigation, The Enquirer tracked Bezos and secret lover Sanchez across five states and 40,000 miles, tailed them in private jets, swanky limos, helicopter rides, romantic hikes, five-star hotel hideaways, intimate dinner dates and ‘quality time’ in hidden love nests,” the National Enquirer wrote in a story teasing its upcoming investigation.

Bezos has an estimated net worth of around $137 billion, and news of his impending divorce has sparked fevered separation as to what it will mean for his fortune.

It’s not clear whether Jeff and MacKenzie signed a prenuptial agreement or formed another arrangement regarding what might happen if they split.

The couple have been married for 25 years, and have four children.