Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls movement, has raised the alarm over the ”brewing” of another deadly terrorist group, worst than Boko Haram, in Nigeria.

Boko Haram has been terrorising Nigeria, particularly the country’s northeast sub-region, for more than a decade, claiming tens of thousands of lives, with millions of people displaced.

According to Unicef, one in five “suicide bombers” used by the killer group has been a child.

And Yesufu, a rights activist, believes that Africa’s most populous nation could have another terror group to contain in no distance future because of a high number of unschooled children in the country.

Yesufu made this known as she posted on Twitter a video of a boy and his brother she said met with her group, pleading to be enroled in a school.

”Boko Haram would be a joke compared to what we are brewing now,” she tweeted on Thursday morning.

”This boy came to meet us to say he wants to be in school. Himself and his brother. Nigeria has failed its citizens.”

Boko Haram would be a joke compared to what we are brewing now.

This boy came to meet us to say he wants to be in school. Himself and his brother.

Nigeria has failed its citizens #MamaNaija go #Fight4Naija #MakeWeEndPovertyTogeda#ObyForPresident2019 #ACPN pic.twitter.com/8a5DtXyVmn — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 10, 2019

Rise of Boko Haram

Boko Haram rose into prominence in 2009, when a police crackdown set off an armed uprising in Bauchi State.

Concise News understands that government forces killed more than eight hundred people. Many of those killed included suspected members of the group, in ensuing protests.

Thereafter, it was reported that Mohammed Yusuf, believed to have created the group in 2002, was murdered while in police custody.