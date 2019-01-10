2019 Elections: Wike Descends On Inec, Knocks Buhari

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the Independent National Electoral Commission cannot conduct free and fair elections in 2019.

Wike said that Rivers people were peace-loving and would resist any attempt to rig the 2019 elections.

According to Wike, most election violence in the state is due to Inec’s inconsistencies.

“INEC has different interpretations of judgments,” Wike told Channels TV on Wednesday.

“When the court nullified the Rivers APC primaries, a lawyer of one of the factions wrote to INEC not to recognize any candidate because of the judgment.

“INEC wrote to the All Progressives Congress, notifying it of the outcome of that judgment. INEC merely said they were in receipt of the letter requesting that INEC should obey.

“In the case of the PDP, INEC wrote to the PDP in Ogun State, where Buruji dragged the party to court, telling them they will comply.

“When there is a judgment against the PDP, there is immediate enforcement. When it concerns the APC, INEC says it is studying the judgment.

“In the case of the Ogun State PDP, INEC quickly obeyed the judgment.”

According to him, “INEC and security agencies don’t want us to have peaceful elections in Rivers State.

“Rivers people are peaceful. The only time we will have a crisis is when we see the electoral umpire being biased and security agencies working against due process in elections.

“If not because of the way we resisted, they would have overrun the state.”

He also bashed President Muhammadu Buhari for not signing the electoral act as it would have reduced rigging in the coming elections.