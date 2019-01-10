2019 Elections: What Nigerians Don't Know About Buhari - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described President Muhammadu Buhari as trustworthy and honest, thus capable of leading the country beyond 2019.

Osinbajo noted this on Thursday at the All Progressives Party (APC) governorship campaign launching held at Kaltungo in Gombe State.

According to him, “President Buhari is a trustworthy and honest man for the job beyond 2019.

“I have worked with him and I can tell you that the president is a man that means well for the country. This is the kind of leader that Nigeria needs at this moment.”

He added that “The next level for Nigeria is President Buhari, so that he can consolidate on the gains of his first tenure.

“Contrary to claims that the APC is a mono-religious party, APC is the party for all, and President Buhari is the president for all Nigerians.”