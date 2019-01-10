2019 Elections: Atiku Knocks Buhari Over Usage Of State Resources

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is using state funds for campaigns.

Atiku said this on Thursday in a reaction to a statement by Buhari where he vowed not to use public funds for campaigns.

However, according to Atiku “In negation of the Constitution and the Electoral Act 2010 as amended, the Buhari administration and the APC has taken to the illegal deployment of state resources to its advantage for the election.

“We wish to remind President Buhari and the APC that the use of state videos released by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is illegal under the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

“The media is awash with advertisements with the hashtag #PMBDIDIT and signed by the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and referencing so-called achievements of the APC administration in the states of Abia, Kwara, Lagos, Ebonyi, Delta and Kano, among others.

“These are without doubt 2019 presidential campaign materials produced by the Ministry of Information and Culture using state resources and apparatuses to benefit President Buhari.”

Atiku is Buhari’s main opponent for the 2019 presidential elections in the West African nation.

Also, Atiku is a former Vice-President of the country under the Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.