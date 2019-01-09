Winners Chapel 2019 Fasting Prayer Points With Bible Verses

The Winners‘ 2019 fasting and prayers (21 days)have started with the Founder, Bishop David Oyedepo, saying it will end on the 27th of January.

According to Oyedepo, the Winners’ Chapel theme of the month and the 2019 fasting and prayer is “Prayer and Fasting Facilitate Fulfillment of Prophecy.”

During the Winners’ Chapel 2019 fasting and prayers, members are expected to get to their local assemblies every evening to break with the communion.

Winners 2019 Fasting, Prayers: How To Take Full Advantage

All members of the Church are to engage in reading the Bible during this fasting and prayers for a guaranteed answer to prayers and revelations.

You are to get the prayer points from the prayer bulletin and use the prayer points there to your advantage during the fasting and prayers for 2019.

Also, ensure you come for the Covenant Hour of Prayers in the morning (time is 5.30am – 6.30am Monday – Friday & 9 am – 10 am on Saturday).

In addition, the Winners’ Satelite Fellowship (WSF) will continue every Saturday from 5pm-6pm.

You are to break your fast with the Communion in your home after the Wsf meeting.

Winners 2019 Fasting Prayer Points With Bible Verses

Week 1

Day 1: Monday, January 7th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank you for confirming the “New Dawn” prophetic agenda of 2018 in the Winners’ family worldwide – 1 Kgs 8:15

Prayer 2: Father, by the revelation of your word, hasten the fulfillment of the 2019 prophetic word in the life of every Winner – Jer.1:12

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus, release new dimensions of revelation from our altar this year, causing abiding multitudes to flow into our churches worldwide, resulting in our established Dominion as a church – Eph. 3:1-5/ Is. 2:1-3

Prayer 4: Father, in the name of Jesus, let this church experience Territory-Dominating order of growth this year, thereby retaining her as an ever-growing city without walls – Zech. 2:4-5

Prayer 5: Father, in the name of Jesus, grant every Winner grace for unwavering obedience, resulting in the full manifestation of the Dominion verdict of the year in the life of every member of this church – Deut. 28:1

Prayer 6: Father, in the name of Jesus, let every contention of hell against the ongoing revival in this church be visited with divine vengeance, resulting in the continuous influx of record-breaking multitudes into this church this year – Is 49:25-26

Prayer 7: Father, we decree that the oil upon your servant, the Apostle over this Commission, remains ever fresh and let him continue to experience ever-increasing anointing – Ezk. 47:1-5

Day 2: Tuesday, January 8th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank You for answers to all our prayers yesterday, both as a Commission and as individuals – Psa. 118:23

Prayer 2: Father, in the name of Jesus, open the eyes of every Winner to the reality of the prophetic provisions available to us this year – Eph. 1:18

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus, let there be ear-tingling testimonies in all our churches worldwide, resulting in the ingathering of Territory-Dominating and abiding multitudes this year –Act. 5:12-15

Prayer 4: Father, by the blood of Jesus, open the seal of your word to our pastors, culminating in unusual revelation that will result in the invasion of abiding multitudes into all our churches worldwide this year- Rev. 5:4-5

Prayer 5: Father, in the name of Jesus, continue to send us the rain of your good Word that will engender dominion order of testimonies among your people this year – Heb. 6:5

Prayer 6: Father, in the name of Jesus, plead the cause of this church and fight against them that fight against her continuous growth resulting in the influx of record-breaking and abiding multitudes this year. Ps 35:1

Prayer 7: Father, in the name of Jesus, let this church experience Territory-Dominating order of growth this year, thereby retaining her as an ever-growing city without walls – Zech. 2:4-5

Day 3: Wednesday, January 9th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank You for answers to all our prayers yesterday, both as a Commission and as individuals – Psa. 118:1

Prayer 2: Father, in the name of Jesus, baptize every Winner with the Spirit of obedience, to keep the prophetic demands of the year, thereby experiencing the reality of the Dominion era – Ezk. 36:27

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus, let this Church continue to experience supernatural growth after the order of the Acts of the Apostles, thereby retaining this church as a city without walls all through this year and beyond – Acts 13:44

Prayer 4: Father, strengthen your servant, the Apostle over this Commission, to relentlessly pursue the Dominion prophetic agenda with outstanding results – Psa. 89:20-21

Prayer 5: Father, in the name of Jesus, shed your love abroad in my heart, both towards you and the interest of your kingdom, so that my life will keep springing surprises among men this year – 1 Cor. 2:9

Prayer 6: Father, in the name of Jesus, we decree judgment against the gods of the land and all satanic manipulations targeted at stalling the growth of this church resulting in the invasion of abiding multitudes this year – Exo 12:12.

Prayer 7: Father, in the name of Jesus, let there be supernatural multiplication of churches in this commission this year, as you establish the Dominion of this church across the globe – Jer. 30:19

Day 4: Thursday, January 10th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank You for answers to all our prayers yesterday, both as a Commission and as individuals – Ps. 118:23

Prayer 2: Father, continue to unveil divine secrets to every Winner, thereby causing us to ride prosperously all through this year – Gen. 41:38-41

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus, we invoke the vengeance of the Holy Ghost upon all resistances of the devil against the salvation of souls of the lost across our harvest field, resulting in the invasion of abiding multitudes all through this year– Ps 94:1.

Prayer 4: Father, in the name of Jesus, set a seal of protection over all our members and their families against all forms of attack all through this year and beyond- Psa. 125:3-5.

Prayer 5: Father, in the name of Jesus, let the Holy Ghost sweep across our harvest field with strong waves of convictions, thereby drawing record-breaking multitudes into this church this year – Jn. 16:7-8.

Prayer 6: Father, in the name of Jesus and by the Mystery of the Passover Blood, let every captive ordained for eternal life this year be released and established in this church – Acts 13:48

Prayer 7: Father, in the name of Jesus, supernaturally meet the needs of everyone that come into our services this year, thereby making them to abide in this Church for life – Ps. 23:6

WSF: Saturday, January 11th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank you for answering my prayers since this 21-day prayer and fasting began – Jn. 11:41

Prayer 2: Father, in the name of Jesus, meet the need of every member of this cell this year, thereby attracting others to Christ – Zch. 8:23

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus, let this cell replicate minimum twice this year to validate the ongoing Wonder Double prophetic agenda – Exo. 1:7

WEEK 2

Day 8: Monday, January 13th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank You for gathering great multitudes into our service(s) yesterday and for granting every worshiper diverse encounters by your word – Isa. 9:8

Prayer 2: Father, in the name of Jesus, continue to send us the rain of your word of grace all through this year that will engender access to the inheritance of every Winner – Acts 20:32

Prayer 3: Father, by the blood of Jesus, we destroy all interferences of the devil against the continuous growth of this church all through this year and beyond in the name of Jesus – Rev. 12:11

Prayer 4: Father, by the blood of Jesus, open the seal of your word to our pastors, culminating in unusual revelation that will result in the multiplication of disciples in all our churches worldwide – Act. 6:7

Prayer 5: Father, in the name of Jesus, rain upon all agents of the devil arrayed against this church and our members, snares, fire and brimstone, thereby silencing them forever – Ps 11:6

Prayer 6: Father, in the name of Jesus, let your master reaper angel, cast his sharp sickle into our harvest field, to thoroughly reap every soul ordained for salvation all through this year – Rev. 14:14/16

Prayer 7: Father, in the name of Jesus, endue our leaders at all levels in this Commission with wisdom from above for effectiveness in discharge of their responsibilities resulting in the growing Dominion of this church – Is. 33:6

Day 9: Tuesday, January 16th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank You for answers to all our prayers yesterday, both as a Commission and as individuals – Psa. 118:23

Prayer 2: Father, in the name of Jesus, anoint every Winner for supernatural dimension of breakthroughs this year, that will turn each one to a living wonder – Isa. 45:1-3

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus, continue to send us the fire of your word to burn off every chaff in the life of every Winner this year – Jer. 23:29

Prayer 4: Father, let your hedge of protection be strong around your servant, the Apostle over this Commission, and his family and let every arrow targeted at them return back to sender – Psa. 89:20-22.

Prayer 5: Father, in the name of Jesus, we decree judgment upon all the evil beasts in the land seeking to scatter the flock of Christ in this church this year – Ezk. 34:25

Prayer 6: Father, in the name of Jesus, cause your acts in this church to be noised abroad as in the day of Pentecost, thereby drafting multitudes into this Church all through this prophetic season – Acts 2:6/41

Prayer 7: Father, in the name of Jesus, let all who come to our services all through this year have definite encounters with Your Word, thereby causing them to abide in this Church for life – Jn. 6:68

Day 10: Wednesday, January 17th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank You for answers to all our prayers yesterday, both as a Commission and as individuals – Isa. 58:9

Prayer 2: Father, in the name of Jesus, empower every Winner to walk in the light of your word, thereby commanding supernatural abundance this year – 2 Cor. 9:7-8

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus, we decree the release of fresh and life-transforming Word in all our services, that will gather and retain multitudes in this church all through this year – Ps. 23:2

Prayer 4: Father, in the name of Jesus, renew the prophetic grace upon your servant, the Apostle over this Commission, all through this year as you confirm every word of his mouth – Isa. 44:26

Prayer 5: Father, in the name of Jesus, we decree the destruction of every spell, curse and enchantment against the glorious destiny of every member of this church, including all our new converts this year – Col 2:14-15

Prayer 6: Father, in the name of Jesus, defend all our assemblies worldwide and let there be no evil occurrence anywhere throughout the year – Zech. 2:8

Prayer 7: Father, in the name of Jesus, let there be supernatural growth and replication of cells in this church this year, thereby Dominating the land before us – Ex. 1:7

Day 11: Thursday, January 18th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank You for answers to all our prayers yesterday, both as a Commission and as individuals – Jer. 33:3

Prayer 2: Father, in the name of Jesus, let every Winner experience higher dimension of spiritual growth this year, resulting in supernatural breakthroughs in all areas of life – Gal. 4:1

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus, let there be a continuous increase of the word from our altar all through this year, leading to the supernatural growth and multiplication of this church – Acts 6:7

Prayer 4: Father, in the name of Jesus, continue to unveil the pattern for the sustenance of this on-going revival to your servant, the Apostle over this Commission, as he leads the flock this year – Heb. 8:5

Prayer 5: Father, in the name of Jesus, grant supernatural wisdom to our pastors and leaders at all levels, resulting in the continuous growth and establishment of this church – Pro. 24:3-5

Prayer 6: Father, in the name of Jesus, and by the Holy Ghost, silence every voice seeking to manipulate people from coming to Christ and this church, thereby resulting in supernatural multiplication of this church this year – Tit. 1:10-11

Prayer 7: Father, in the name of Jesus, let this church experience Territory-Dominating order of growth this year, thereby retaining her as an ever-growing city without walls – Zech. 2:4-5

WSF: Saturday, January 20th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank you for answers to all my prayers since this week began – Isa. 58:9

Prayer 2: Father, in the name of Jesus, turn this cell into a solution center where every member’s need is supernaturally met – Zeph. 3:17

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus, let our soul winning endeavours in this cell be impactful this year, leading to continuous growth and replication of the cell – Jn 6:44.

WEEK 3

Day 15: Monday, January 22nd, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank You for gathering great multitudes into our service(s) yesterday and for granting every worshiper diverse encounter by your word – Isa. 9:8

Prayer 2: Father, in the name of Jesus, and by the power of your word heal every Winner that is a victim of any conception-hindering condition and let them bring forth their miracle children this year – Gen. 21: 1-3

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus, unveil the right word to your people in every service all through this year, resulting in turnaround testimonies for every worshipper – Job 6:25

Prayer 4: Father, in the name of Jesus, let your reaper-angels appear to all the unsaved across our harvest field in visions and dreams of the night, pointing them to this church for their salvation – Acts 10:3/34-35

Prayer 5: Father, in the name of Jesus, let everything mocking the glorious destiny of every member of this church be judged – 2Kg 2:23-24

Prayer 6: Father, in the name of Jesus, let divine utterance be granted to our pastors, leading to supernatural growth of the church all through this year – Acts 6:7

Prayer 7: Father, in the name of Jesus, let there be supernatural growth and replication of cells in this church this year, thereby Dominating the land before us – Ex. 1:7

Day 16: Tuesday, January 23rd, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank You for answers to all our prayers yesterday, both as a Commission and as individuals – Psa. 118:23

Prayer 2: Father, by the Holy Ghost, break every spell of family unsettlement in the lives of your people, resulting in the restoration and sustenance of harmony in every home – Num.23:23

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus and by the Holy Ghost, let your word have a free course and be glorified among us in signs and wonders all through this year– 2 Thess. 3:1

Prayer 4: Father, release afresh upon the leadership of this Commission the Spirit of wisdom and revelation to match the demands of the year – Eph. 1:17-18

Prayer 5: Father, in the name of Jesus, let the Holy Spirit ‘Whistle’ across our harvest field, thereby compelling the ingathering of abiding multitudes into this church all through this year – Isa. 5:26

Prayer 6: Father, in the name of Jesus, we decree the destruction of every agent of the devil and his cohorts against the full delivery of the Dominion Church Growth Agenda for the year, resulting in an invasion of unprecedented multitudes in all our services this year – Job. 22:27

Prayer 7: Father, in the name of Jesus, let all who come to our services all through this year have definite encounters with Your Word, thereby causing them to abide in this Church for life – Jn. 6:68

Day 17: Wednesday, January 24th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank You for answers to all our prayers yesterday, both as a Commission and as individuals – Psa. 118:1

Prayer 2: Father, cause everyone who desires to be married among us in the Winners’ family to be supernaturally connected to their marital destinies this year – Gen. 24:13-21

Prayer 3: Father, empower all our new converts and new members by the Holy Ghost, so they can live a triumphant Christian life – Zech. 4:6

Prayer 4: Father, in the name of Jesus, endue our leaders at all levels in this Commission with wisdom from above for effectiveness in discharge of their responsibilities resulting in the growing Dominion of this church – Is. 33:6

Prayer 5: Father, in the name of Jesus, we decree continuous business and career breakthrough for every Winner all through this year – Is. 60:1-3

Prayer 6: Father, in the name of Jesus, let the fire of the Holy Ghost consume every agent of the devil seeking to frustrate the full delivery of the Dominion Church Growth Agenda for this year – Heb. 12:29

Prayer 7: Father, by the Holy Ghost, quicken the spirit of your servant, the Apostle over this Commission for enhanced sensitivity to every directive of the Holy Spirit – Is. 50:4

Day 18: Thursday, January 25th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank you for answers to all our prayers all through the ongoing 21 days of prayer and fasting – Isa. 58:9

Prayer 2: Father, thank you for restoring total health to everyone in the Winner’s family in response to our prayer this year – Isa. 58:8

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank you for opening up the glorious destiny of every member of this church though the ongoing 21 days of prayer and fasting – Isa. 58:6/8

Prayer 4: Father, thank you for granting your Servant, the Apostle over this Commission, supernatural utterance all through this year in response to our prayer, as he continues to unveil the mystery of the kingdom – Eph. 6:19

Prayer 5: Father, thank you for diverse visitations grated us, both as a church and as individuals all through this ongoing prayer and fasting season – Gen. 21:1

Prayer 6: Father, thank you for empowering us to go from strength to strength since this 21 days of prayer and fasting began – Psa. 84:7

Prayer 7: Father, in the name of Jesus, let there be supernatural multiplication of churches in this commission this year, as you establish the Dominion of this church across the globe – Jer. 30:19

WSF: Saturday, January 27th, 2019

Prayer 1: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank you for answers to all our prayers since this year 21-day prayer and fasting began – Isa. 58:9

Prayer 2: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank You for making every member of this cell a living wonder, thereby drafting many into Christ and to this cell – Zch. 8:23

Prayer 3: Father, in the name of Jesus, thank you for life-transforming encounters granted every Winner in the course of this 21-day prayer and fasting, thereby establishing the speedy delivery of our Dominion Package – Isa. 43:18-19