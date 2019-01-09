See Viral Video From Simi, Adekunle Gold's Wedding

Following reports about getting wedded, Adekunle Gold and X3M music artiste Simi video has emerged online, with the duo dancing at their event.

Despite doubts amidst fans about the authenticity of their relationship, the duo has finally settled down to build a home as one.

Recall that although members of the public have always suspected a level of mutuality between the “Sade” crooner and the “Joromi” but the singers had always denied being in a relationship.

However, the singers wedding went down at the Eko Atlantic in Lagos and below is the first video of the beautiful couple vibing and dancing at their wedding.

See video