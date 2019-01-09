Transfer: Barca Star Suarez Agrees To Join Arsenal

Barcelona star, Denis Suarez, has agreed to sign for Premier League outfit, Arsenal in the January transfer window, according to reports in Spain.

Reports from the European nation indicate that Suarez agreed to join the North London side after having talks with their manager, Unai Emery.

Although the player got offers from teams like Valencia, and AC Milan, Emery was able to convince him to come to London.

The player was with Emery during his stay at Sevilla and has been Arsenal’s top January transfer target.

Suarez, 25, was an influential figure for Sevilla in their Europa League triumph in 2015.

He has, however, been told by Barcelona gaffer, Ernesto Valverde, that he was not in his plans this season for his team.

The player has found it hard nailing a regular place in the side, playing only one game this season.

He has only featured once in the Spanish La Liga this campaign, coming in as a substitute.