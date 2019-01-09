Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of Nations (SCOAN) says there may be interruption of democracy in the year 2019 which he described as “very fearful”.

In a YouTube video on Emmanuel TV YouTube channel, Joshua said he saw this while praying at an undisclosed ‘prayer mountain.’

He started by saying, “I am here because I know where I need to grow. When we know where we need to grow, it is victory itself.”

He said he was there “to know the mind of God concerning this fearful year 2019 and also to pray for you and the world at large.”

The Prophet urged Nigerians to pray against “a stopover” and “the interruption of the democratic practice” as Nigeria prepares for the elections next month, February 2019.

“I like being one with nature – where there are no disturbances, where we don’t need to close our eyes to pray,” he explained, indicating he had been in prayer and fasting for several days to begin the New Year.

“I developed this habit right from the beginning of my ministry… When I need a quiet place, I run to the wilderness, to the mountain,” he continued, conspicuously barefooted, simply clad and holding his Bible.

He went ahead to pray for his viewers, stating that “whatever hinders you to greatness” would “give way” and “whatever that does not reflect Jesus in your life” would “be removed.”