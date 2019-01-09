The latest claim by the Federal Government that it has reached an agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities over their lingering differences was on Wednesday debunked by the union, saying the claim is not true.

TribuneOnline reports that the claim was denied by the President of Asuu, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi.

According to him, the negotiations between both parties is still inconclusive as the team that represented Asuu at the meeting has no final say concerning the decision making as a body on matters of such magnitude.

He explained that what they had on ground now is a proposal from the government which Asuu insisted must be written down showing her plans of action unlike all along since the commencement of the two-month-old strike that government always made verbal proposals.

It will be recalled that their last meeting happened to be the seventh time they held meetings over their differences without tangible outcome from the previous meetings.

Speaking further, Prof Ogunyemi said, “it was just yesterday (Tuesday) that government sent the proposal to us without waiting for feedback before going to the public that we have reached an agreement. Asuu does not operate in that manner.”

“The Asuu team that met the Federal Government,” he noted, “would have to consult our principal over the proposal which we are already doing.”

He disclosed that the said principal represents various organs of Asuu who will in turn pass any resolution at that level on to the National Executive Committee and then, final decision can be made.