Nathan Jones has been appointed by Stoke City as manager to replace Gary Rowett.

Jones has left his position in charge of Luton Town, currently second in League One and on a 13-game unbeaten run, to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract at Stoke.

The 45-year-old guided Luton to promotion from League Two last season, having been appointed in January 2016. He had previously worked as coach and then assistant manager at Brighton.

The Potters were searching for their fourth manager in 12 months after sacking Gary Rowett on Tuesday.

“We’ll try to play in a certain way which I will work religiously on,” said Jones. “This is not just a job for me, this is a lifestyle.

“Once we get our philosophy implemented, and we get working with the players, we aim to get the best out of them.”

Stoke, 14th in the Championship after winning just eight of their 26 league games under Rowett, were reported to have been turned down by Slavisa Jokanovic when they approached the former Fulham boss for talks.

Jones has earned a reputation for his brand of expansive football, with Luton scoring 301 times while conceding just 174 in his 170 matches in charge.

“Nathan is an incredibly driven and passionate individual and we are delighted to have secured his services for Stoke City,” Stoke owners John Coates and Peter Coates said in a statement.

“We have been following Nathan’s career for some time and when we met him were hugely impressed with his clear vision as to how he will achieve success at Stoke.”