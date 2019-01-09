Southeast Only Gave Me Single Local Government Vote - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he has been fair to the Igbos despite claims that his government has marginalized them.

Buhari noted that even though he got low votes from the Southeast during the 2015 elections, he has been fair to them in appointments.

According to him, if re-elected in 2019, he won’t take long before forming his cabinet, unlike in 2015 that it took about six months for him to do so.

“Somebody made an observation that I was not patronising the Igbo from the South East,” Buhari told Arise TV.

I told him that when I won the election, I studied the amount of votes I got from all the geopolitical zones.

“I said I got 198,000 from the whole of the South East, which virtually any local government can give me.

“But I appointed ministers of foreign affairs, labour, industries, and investment, mines and tech; these four; I never knew them from Adam.

“Ministers of States from seven states of the north are under these ministers. How fair do you want me to be?”