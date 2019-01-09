The video of the private wedding between singers, Simi and Adekunle Gold, have emerged after the duo tied the knot on Wednesday.

Concise News understood that Simi and Adekunle who have been dating for over five years had their introduction late last year.

The duo has, however, kept the relationship on a low-key and have, on several occasions, denied, being in a relationship.

They have, however, tied the knot with about 300 persons said to be in attendance.

Below is a video of the couple dancing their hearts out at the secret wedding ceremony on Wednesday: