US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with Iraqi officials on an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Wednesday, a statement from parliament has said.

Pompeo’s talks, on the second leg of a key Middle East tour, come less than two weeks after President Donald Trump drew criticism for failing to meet a single Iraqi official during a surprise Christmas visit to US troops.

The US top diplomat was in the Middle East to urge allies to continue to confront the “significant threats” posed by Iran and jihadists despite Trump’s surprise decision last month to withdraw all US troops from Syria.

Pompeo flew in from Amman and was also due to visit Cairo, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh, Muscat and Kuwait City on his longest trip since taking office last year.