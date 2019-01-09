The Co-Chairman of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has been condemned by the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) for what it termed derogatory remarks against “the person, integrity and proven competence” of its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, Director, Media and Publicity of the organisation in Abuja on Tuesday night, it said it wanted Tinubu, as the Asiwaju of Yoruba land, to know that he has the responsibility of tutoring the younger generation on the culture of the Yoruba, which holds that when a child is given the errand of a slave, he delivers it like a freeborn.

The statement added: “At Tinubu’s stature, he ought to be found in the class of respected senior citizens who are decorous, speak statesmanly and not resorting to the gutters whenever he speaks in public.

“In politics, family ties and bonds, as well as relationships, are greater and stronger than political interests and it is the expectation of our campaign organization that Tinubu should understand this.

“Our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a focused Nigerian who has contributed immensely to the economic and political development of our nation.

“He has also displayed huge stability in character through the bridges of human and economic relationships he has built across our nation.

“At this critical time, when the majority of Nigerians expect true democrats, which Tinubu has always claimed allegiance, to come together and rescue our nation from the absurdity of governance that the APC and the Buhari Presidency represent, it is unfortunate that Asiwaju chose being tied to the aprons of anti-democratic interests.

“It is therefore strange, if not ridiculous, that the Asiwaju of Yorubaland can be dancing around an anti-people government at this time.

“Our advice to Tinubu is that he should be watchful ahead of his 2023 wishful presidency interests because those he is dining with today, has demonstrated in time past, that they can always use and dump him.

“Tinubu should know that among the ranks of presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar stands out as that candidate Nigerians trust and believe in as their next President, come May 29, 2019.