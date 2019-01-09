Popular CAC Pastor Impregnates 16-Year-Old Girl

A pastor identified as Josiah Akinsuyi has been arrested for allegedly impregnating a 16-year-old girl in Abusoro, Ijoka area of Akure, Ondo state.

Parading the CAC cleric to newsmen, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Pedro Awili, said the suspect’s act was brought to light after the victim confessed to her father that she is four months pregnant and that the pastor is responsible for her pregnancy.

The victim and her parents were taking refuge in the church building when he seduced her and started sleeping with her.

The NSCDC commandant said the pastor who was transferred to the church last year was introduced to the girl by one Sunday Babatunde, who had also been sleeping with the girl.

“Our investigation revealed that the pastor has been sleeping with the young girl for some time. A pregnancy test had been conducted which confirmed that the girl is four months pregnant. We also discovered one of the elder sisters of the girl knew about the whole development.

“It was gathered that the young girl rejected the Akinsuyi overtures the first time he talked to the girl but her elder sister intervened, urging the young girl to cooperate with the pastor and she has been sleeping with her since then.

The young girl said the man has been sleeping with her in the classroom of one private school owned by Pastor Akinsuyi’s wife. Though the pastor denied having any intercourse with the girl”

The pastor denied the allegation, saying it was a calculated attempt to smear his image. He denied having sex with the girl.