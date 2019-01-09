Mesut Ozil and Hector Bellerin were among six Arsenal players who returned to training on Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s game at West Ham.

Captain Laurent Koscielny returned to training, having pulled out of Arsenal’s FA Cup clash at Blackpool just minutes before kick-off because of a back injury.

Shkodran Mustafi (hamstring), Nacho Monreal (hamstring) and Dinos Mavropanos (groin) also took part in the session at Colney.

Ozil sat out the defeat at Liverpool and the victories over Fulham and Blackpool with a knee injury.

He has been linked with a possible move away from the Emirates, having been left out of the starting line-up on occasion this season by Arsenal head coach Unai Emery.

But he has a contract which runs until 2021, which he signed last year, and his agent Dr. Erkut Sogut has said his client is going nowhere.