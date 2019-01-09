One of the founders of league football in Nigeria, Insurance, formally Bendel Insurance, have returned to the elite division after a decade in the lower league.

The Edo side defeated Shooting Stars of Ibadan 1-0 at the Aba International Stadium on Wednesday afternoon to return to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Ageless Charles Omokaro delivered a brilliant curler from 25 yards into the bottom corner on the ten minutes.

Insurance nows joins Gombe United and Kada city as NNL promoted team to NPFL.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Kada City and Gombe United qualify to the elite division from the Northern Conference after playing out a goalless draw.

Insurance are unbeaten, yet to concede in three games, amassed 9 points in the group games and have scored five goals.

On Thursday, Insurance will try to defeat Kada City when they square off to emerge winner of the NNL Super 8.