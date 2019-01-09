NNL Super 8 Fixtures, Standings As Match Day 3 Starts

The Nigeria National Football (NNL) Super 8 fixtures for Match 3 will see Kogi United take on Real Stars in the early morning game on Wednesday.

This is in the Northern Zone of the competition holding in Aba, the Abia State capital even as Bendel Insurance has qualified for the Nigeria National Football League (NNL) for next season.

The time for the fixture in the NNL Super 8 is 8 am Nigerian time.

In the other game in the NNL Super 8 Northern Zone, Gombe United and Kada City will lock horns by 2 pm.

And in the Southern Zone, Shooting Stars (3SC) will do battle with Bendel Insurance by 4 pm as Delta Force slug it out with Remo Stars by 6 pm.

NNL Super 8 Fixtures, Standings

Below are the NNL Super 8 standings thus far after the end of Match Day 2 for both the Northern and Southern Zones:

NNL Super 8 Northern Zone

1. Kada City: 4 points +3 GD

2. Gombe United: 4 points +1 GD

3. Real Stars: 1 point -1 GD

4. Kogi United: 1 point -3 GD

NNL Super 8 Southern Zone

1. Insurance: 6 points +4 GD

2. Remo Stars: 3 points +2 GD

3. Shooting Stars: 3 points -1 GD

4. Delta Force: 0 point -5 GD

The NNL Super 8 is a qualification competition for the lower rung of the Nigerian league for promotion into the elite Nigeria Professional Football League (NNL).