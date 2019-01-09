One of Nigeria’s leading Singer, Niniola and her sister, Teni, have through their Instagram share a tribute for their dad, Simeon Olaosebikan Apata.

According to the singers, they made it known that January 8 made it 24 years since they lost their father.

Their father was a retired Nigerian Army Brigadier-General and he was assassinated on January 8, 1995.

Teni Entertainer wrote, “APATA GANGA!!!!! ERINLAKATABU!!!!!! Hey daddy your little girl ain’t so little anymore, yah girl is going on tour, yah little Teni is now MAKANAKI, I wish you were here to hear people sing my songs word for word.

“They thought killing you was the end, but we only just started, we are taking this to the 🌎. And yes I did it, I graduated from the university. I’m working really hard to make you smile wherever you are.

“RIP to the bravest man I’ve ever heard of. Bad boy benzy! OGA, philanthropist, soldier, business man, Thank you for all the lives you touched. Love you always till we meet again. “Won ro pe o tan, sugbon olorun so pe o ku, omo laso”

While the elder sister, Niniola wrote, “JAN 8th 1995 D Day I watched U go: Omoluwoleja SIMEON OLAOSEBIKAN APATA lati Ilejemeje ni EKITI STATE. You made me proud to be from IYE- EKITI.

“You named me NINIOLA (which means, to have wealth)cos my birth brought forth good tidings. That was when you bought our first coloured TV and everything started falling into place.

“Omo ologo didan. OGA!!!! I miss you so much. I miss plaiting your hair. I miss keeping your secrets. I miss your GUN collection. You were my BESTFRIEND. I was your FAVOURITE CHILD. You used to show off your dancing baby “NINIOLA” to your friends. You’d even record me on your camcorder. How I wish you were here to see your BABY killing every stage.

“You made me a QUEEN the moment I was born making me untouchable. You were a Visionary, Philantropist, Educationist, Soldier etc. Thank you for loving us all.. I will forever cherish the good memories we shared. Till we meet again Eee ohhhhhhh. APATA ayeraye”