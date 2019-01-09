Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Wednesday, Jan. 9th, 2019

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Wednesday, Jan. 9th.

Popular National Union Road Transport Workers leader MC Oluomo has reportedly been stabbed during the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign in Lagos on Tuesday. Concise News gathered that hoodlums, suspected to be members of the NURTW, invaded the Skypower Ground Ikeja venue of the rally with guns, daggers and other dangerous weapons, and engaged one another in a bloody factional fight.

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to take action on the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, very soon. The President made the promise during an interview aired on Arise TV which was monitored by Concise News on Monday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) demand for an N30,000 minimum wage means printing more money. The NLC and the Nigerian government have been in a tussle over the minimum wage with Buhari saying agreeing to it might cause inflation in the country.

The Nigerian Army has released the detained Maiduguri Bureau Chief of the Daily Trust Newspaper, Uthman Abubakar. Concise News understands that Uthman was arrested since Sunday when the Army stormed the media outlet’s office.

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, has described the reported leaked audio of his Transportation colleague, Rotimi Amaechi, mocking President Muhammadu Buhari, as “mudslinging politics of the opposition.” Concise New understands that a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, had released some audio tapes of the Amaechi mocking Buhari.

The Lagos State Police Command has declared Mustapha Adekunle, aka Seigo, wanted for disrupting the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) rally on Tuesday. Some hoodlums were said to have interrupted the APC Lagos rally at the Skypower Ground, Ikeja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lost another major person after its suspended Deputy National Chairman (North), Babayo Gamawa, left for the All Progressives Congress (APC). Concise News understands that Babayo also resigned from his post and met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja on Tuesday.

Mavins record label boss, Don Jazzy has revealed that the record label has only fainted and not dead yet, urging fans to pray for the team. While answering questions from fans on Twitter, Don Jazzy admitted that his outfit has not been pulling its weight of late as it did in its early years.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G, has corrected the impression about herself being a wicked person. The actress cum pastor mentioned that she only acts what she is given as directed by the script made available to her.

The Super Falcons joined the league of winners at the Caf 2018 Awards after scooping the Women’s National Team of the Year in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday. Liverpool and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah joined the Caf 2018 Award winners with the Men’s Player of the Year gong.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.