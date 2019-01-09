New Minimum Wage: Fayose Reacts To Buhari's New Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari is playing on the intelligence of Nigerian workers over the new N30,000 minimum wage, according to a former Governor of Ekiti State.

Buhari had on Wednesday set up a committee to look into ways of implementing the N30,000 new minimum wage.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Fayose said the move is meant to divert the attention of Nigerian workers as Buhari is not ready to implement the new minimum wage.

“It is on record that on November 6, 2018, while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage, President Buhari endorsed N30,000 as the new national minimum wage,” Fayose added.

“He also promised to send a bill to the National Assembly to effect the change from N18,000 to N30,000.

“This is more than three months and the President is now setting up another committee purportedly to recommend modalities for the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“So what did the first committee that recommended the N30,000 minimum wage actually do?

“How committees is he going to set up on a new minimum wage that he told Nigerians that he already approved since November last year and was set to present the bill to the National Assembly?”

According to him, “The President is simply playing on the intelligence of the workers by giving the impression that he is committed to the new minimum wage so as to get votes from them.

“The workers should, therefore, shine their eyes and avoid being deceived by a President who has failed in all ramifications and desperately seeking to hold on to power even at the expense of the suffering Nigerians.”