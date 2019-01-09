President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday appointed Bismark Rewane as the head of the advisory technical committee on the proposed N30,000 new minimum wage.

The President made the appointment during the inauguration of the committee meant to advise the Federal government on new source funds and ways to implement the proposed new minimum wage in a sustainable manner.

Buhari, while setting up the committee, said he is committed to a review of the national minimum wage.

Concise News learned that other terms of reference of the committee include proposing a work plan and modalities for implementation.

The committee which is made up of experienced economists and administrators is expected to submit its report within one month.

The appointment of the advisory committee comes a day after the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held a nationwide protest over the N30,000 minimum wage.