MC Oluomo: Police Reacts To Violence At Lagos APC Rally

The Lagos State Police Command has declared Mustapha Adekunle, aka Seigo, wanted for disrupting the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) rally on Tuesday.

Some hoodlums were said to have interrupted the APC Lagos rally at the Skypower Ground, Ikeja.

A leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, was stabbed at the event.

About three journalists and others suffered gunshots injuries during the event.

In a statement by the police after the incident, it noted that “The crisis was quickly contained by policemen at the venue.

“It will be recalled that a few hours before the rally started, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, held a meeting with the leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW ), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and other affiliate groups where all the parties agreed to eschew violence before, during and after the electioneering.

“It was therefore surprising that a prominent member of NURTW would attempt to violently disrupt a peaceful political rally.

“In view of the development, the Command wishes to encourage members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of Mustapha Adekunle popularly known as Seigo to report such at the nearest police station.

“Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.”