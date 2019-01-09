Lovely Photos From Simi, Adekunle Gold Wedding Ceremony

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold and X3M music artiste Simi have tied the knot on Wednesday with some lovely photos as evidence.

Concise News learned that the duo had a “secret wedding introduction” in Magodo, Lagos, three weeks ago but became officially married on Wednesday.

The wedding was attended by a select 300 persons, reportedly at the Ilashe beach.

The duo has been dating for about five years now but have kept it on a low key and even denied having anything together.

But last year, Adekunle Gold opened up on having the X3M artiste, Simi as his partner.

Below are rare photos from the wedding between Adekunle Gold and Simi: