England striker, Harry Kane slammed home a penalty to give Tottenham a slim 1-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Football League semi-final.

The North London side needed a VAR decision to go in their favor to earn the penalty in the 26th minute of the clash.

Kane who was judged offside by the assistant referee, after he raced down for a long clearance into the Chelsea half.

He was, however, fouled by the Chelsea goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The referee went to consult the VAR and afterward, pointed to the spot with the English man smashing the ball home.

Chelsea pressed hard for an equalizer but Spurs was able to hang on to increase their chances of winning the first title under Mauricio Pochettino.