Kemi Olunloyo Accuses Davido Of Sexual Harassment, Demands Apology

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has called on “Aye” crooner, Davido to apologise for sexually harassing her over the internet.

She made the statement on her Twitter, adding that the DMW Chief Executive Officer is an ingrate who she had helped wiped his tears when he lost the mother.

Olunloyo made this known after a fan asked to know why she’s always attacking the singer on social media.

The fan asked, “Mama what do u want…..maybe i can inform @iam_Davido to give u…. Cuz me i don’t understand u again.”

Kemi Olunloyo replied saying, “An apology for sexually harassing me on Twitter. I was the one wiping his tears off at Vero’s funeral after she died of a drug overdose on Deji’s 40th birthday #BabaOlowo a tragedy we all witnessed. Very ungreatful child. He was almost 11yo that year #HNNKemi”.

Recall that Kemi Olunloyo had once stated that the singer’s late mother was unhappy with him, hence stating all that the mother required from him according to what she received from her prophetic dream.