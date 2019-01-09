The Kano State Government on Wednesday said that it received N3 million from the Federal Government for outstanding performance in healthcare service delivery.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Malam Abba Anwar, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano.‎

Anwar said that the money, given to the state under the Save One Million Lives Programme, was to be used for more healthcare service delivery in the state.

“The cheque was given by President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of Budget and Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“The state was among 12 other states that excelled in the sector and Kano was the best among the North-West states.

“Gov. Ganduje collected the cheque on behalf of his state,’’ he said.‎

The chief press secretary recalled that one million dollars was given to each of the states in the federation as intervention in some selected areas of the health sector in 2018.

He listed the selected areas as Immunisation Coverage; Bed Net Use by Children under Five; Vitamin A Supplementation; Child Birth Spacing; HIV Testing during Pregnancy and Skilled Birth Attendants for Quantitative and Qualitative Care.

“After the implementation of the programme by all the states last year, a survey was conducted and all the states were ranked by performance.

“Kano became one of the 13 states that performed well in the programme,’’ Anwar noted.

‎The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabiru Getso, expressed satisfaction over the achievements by the administration, saying “Kano is fast moving forward in the health sector’’.‎

“The money given is to complement the state’s efforts in this area. In all the six identified areas of the programme, Kano excels beyond any comments.

“We are doing our possible best to see that all identified areas are given the much needed attention,’’ the statement quoted Getso saying.