The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday demanded a different approach to the deployment of security forces during elections.

The demand came about 37 days to the 2019 general elections, and at a time campaigns have commenced nationwide and preparations already at advanced levels.

The chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known in Abuja during the Commission’s regular quarterly consultative meeting on the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

The INEC boss said the meeting was convened primarily to update members of ICCES on the Commission’s preparedness for the 2019 general elections and to also hear from the security agencies concerning their preparations so far.