A video has surfaced online showing how MC Oluomo, a popular leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) was rescued and rushed to Eko Hospital for treatment after being stabbed at the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) rally on Tuesday.

Also, about three journalists and others suffered gunshots injuries during the event held at the Skypower Ground in Ikeja.

Concise News gathered that hoodlums, suspected to be members of the NURTW, invaded the venue of the rally with guns, daggers and other dangerous weapons, and engaged one another in a bloody factional fight.

The situation sent panic across the campaign ground as party members ran in different directions to avoid being hit by bullets being fired.

It was learned that security operatives had a hectic time controlling the situation and engaging the hoodlums.

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, who was making a speech, had to leave the stage abruptly and was escorted out of the venue with his deputy, Idiat Adebule, the APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwoolu, and other prominent members of the party.

Several people were injured in the violence, including two journalists who sustained bullet wounds.

A NAN correspondent who was at the venue could not ascertain if there was any loss of life as of the time of filing this report.

In the ensuing confusion, many people were dispossessed of their phones, money and other valuables by opportunistic pick-pockets and other criminals.

Concise News reports that a large number of party faithfuls were seen trekking to their various homes as there was heavy vehicular traffic in the area because of the violence.

The state of health of MC Oluomo at the time of this report had yet to be ascertained.