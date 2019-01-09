Gonzalo Higuain could become a Chelsea player today after ‘agreeing terms’ with the club, according to The Sun.

The UK paper quoted Marca as now claiming that Higuain, on loan at AC Milan from Juventus, has agreed terms with the Blues and his move could be finalised today.

Chelsea, also linked with Sevilla’s Andre Silva – will reportedly assume his loan from Juve, which includes a £32million obligation to buy in the summer.

And they must stump up about £140,000 a week to pay the former Real Madrid and Napoli striker.

Higuain, 31, broke the Serie A goalscoring record under Sarri in Naples with 36 goals in the 2015/16 campaign.

He scored 71 league goals in 94 matches during his three years at the club before earning a massive £75m move to Juventus in 2016.

Higuain was loaned out to Milan in the summer and has struggled to settle in with eight goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Milan’s sporting director Leonardo has warned the forward he must put in a shift while he is still playing at the San Siro.

He said: “A goal can change things, but if he is to continue here, he needs to take on responsibility.