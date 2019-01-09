Falz, Ric Hassani React To Simi's Wedding To Adekunle Gold

Musicians Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and Ric Hassani have also reacted to the ongoing wedding between Adekunle Gold and Simisola Ogunleye.

News of the wedding between the two music stars broke on Wednesday morning causing a frenzy on social media.

Reacting to the news, Falz shared a video (gif) of a young girl with tears running down her cheeks on his Twitter page @Falzthebahdguy which fans found funny.

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s continuous denial of their relationship left fans confused until a picture showing them kissing during her sold-out Lagos concert was released few weeks ago.

Falz was not left out of the discussion as relationship rumours between him and Simi sparked in 2015 after they worked on the hit song “Soldier”.

Meanwhile, “Gentleman” crooner, Ric Hassani reacted to the news in an Instagram comment via his page @richassani.

He said, “They have been dating years before you all knew what was going on. I have known each of them about ten years now. Privacy is the best.”