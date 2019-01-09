Senator Babayo Gamawa has disclosed that he decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) because the opposition party did not give him a fair hearing before suspending him.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was suspended on Tuesday by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party over allegations of neglect of duty and anti-party activities.

Reacting to his suspension, Gamawa said the opposition party’s leadership would regret its action taken against him as he is not disturbed at all.

Gamawa disclosed this to journalists shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said: “Just an allegation without a fair hearing, they said they have suspended me from office. I want to call on them to check the secretariat. In politics, they should know what is happening on daily basis at the secretariat.”

“I know my rights and I know what the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides on a fair hearing. They did wrong. Though I have no regret, they will regret their action.

“My conscience has been telling me that place is not the best for me. I believe in President Muhammadu Buhari. I believe in what he has been doing for this country right from his military era,” he added.