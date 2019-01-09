Again, Davido Speaks About Slapping Kizz Daniel's Manager

DMW Boss, Davido, has again addressed the allegations of slapping of slapping Kizz Daniel‘s manager, Tumi, emphasizing he cannot do such.

Recall that concise had reported how “Jombo” crooner had to leave the OBO’s “City Of Davido” concert last year December after his manager reported that the artiste and his team molested him behind the stage.

Kizz Daniel’s manager, at that time, took to Twitter to call out Davido and his team who witnessed him getting slapped to provide who did.

The saga also prompted Kizz Daniels to unfollow Davido on IG despite the singer denying that he slapped his manager.

Now the singer has addressed the issue again on Twitter during questions and answers session with his fans today.

After a fan asked about the situation surrounding the saga, Davido replied saying he never did what he was accused of and is still heartbroken how they switched up on him after all he did for them.

The fan asked, “What’s the situation on ground with you and Kizz Daniel. Na 2019 be dis we just want to listen to good music”

The singer replied, “God knows I can never slap his manager! He knows himself I didn’t …. it’s all love always! It hurt me how they switched up on me after all I did .. it’s cool tho life goes on.”