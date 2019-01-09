Davido Reveals Why Chioma Deleted Her Instagram Account

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Davido, has revealed the reason his girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland deleted her verified Instagram page.

He made the revelation during his “AskDavido” session on Twitter, where fans could ask him any question on the social media platform.

The singer said that Chioma took time off social media in order to focus on her cooking show. He added that social media isn’t life.

“She’s working on her cooking show and doesn’t wanna get on social media for now…social media is not life!”, he tweeted.

During his Twitter session, Davido also revealed that he has plans to marry her.