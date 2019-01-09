Davido Breaks More Record In Nigeria Music Industry

DMW Boss and Nigerian singer, Davido has become the first Nigerian celebrity to reach Nine million followers his Instagram page.

The singer began the new year by setting new records on his social media, particularly, Instagram.

Recall that he use to be the first Nigerian celebrity to rack up Five hundred thousand views for a post on Instagram.

Concise has also sometimes reported that the award-winning singer was the first Nigerian singer who had a video of over One million views on youtube.

In addition, he has now broken that record of his by amassing One million views for a post on Instagram.

The post is a video showing him during the video shoot of a song he did with label mate Zlatan Ibile. It shows them doing the new trendy dance “Zanku.”