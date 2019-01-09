Daily Trust Siege: Nigerian Army Releases Detained Editor

The Nigerian Army has released the detained Maiduguri Bureau Chief of the Daily Trust Newspaper, Uthman Abubakar.

Concise News understands that Uthman was arrested since Sunday when the Army stormed the media outlet’s office.

He was brought back to the Daily Trust office in Maiduguri by an unnamed Major General,

This was announced by the Chief Editor of the Daily Trust, Mannir Dan-Ali who said Abubakar Uthman’s mobile phones and laptop are still with the military.

According to him, the Nigerian Army told the detained-but-released journalist that it needed time to complete their forensic checks on the equipment.

In addition, the Chief Editor noted that the laptop and computers carted away by the Army from their Abuja office are yet to be released.

Some personnel of the Army had on Sunday invaded the Daily Trust offices in Abuja, Lagos and Maiduguri.

The invasion is in connection with the paper’s publication on the war against insurgency in the Northeast region.

“The disclosure of classified security information amounts to a breach of national security and run contrary to Sections 1 and 2 of the Official Secrets Act,” the Army had said.

It noted that the information published by Daily Trust “afforded the Boko Haram terrorists prior notice of our plans and giving them an early warning to prepare against the Nigerian military, thus sabotaging the planned operations and putting the lives of troops in imminent and clear danger.”