RCCG Fasting: Again, Daddy Freeze Pounces On E.A Adeboye

Leader of the Free the Sheeples Movement and FreeNation in Christ, Daddy Freeze has urged RCCG G.O, Pastor E.A Adeboye to hang himself.

The controversial on-air-personality made the call after the Pastor declared 40 days fasting like Jesus Christ for members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Daddy Freeze said Christ fasted for 40days because he wanted the devil to tempt him so he could overcome temptation on behalf of the world.

He quoted Matthew 4:1 where it was recorded that ” Then Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness to be tempted by the devil”, asking if Pastor Adeboye wants the devil to tempt him afresh.

The controversial On Air Personality concluded by saying since he wants to fast for 40days, he might as well nail himself unto the cross on behalf of humanity.

Recall that Daddy Freeze had earlier in the year said the annual fasting and prayers by the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) was a waste, adding that the results remained the same every year.