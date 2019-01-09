Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has slammed the Confederation of African Football (Caf) for not including Wilfred Ndidi and William Troost-Ekong in Africa Best XI.

The Caf Best X1 for 2018 list was revealed at a gala awards ceremony in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday with no Nigerian player making the shortlist.

Reacting to the shortlist on his official Twitter handle, the Hapoel Beer Sheva player also questioned the inclusion of Juventus centre back Mehdi Benatia and Tottenham Hotspur’s right back Serge Aurier in best XI.

The Nigerian international also believes the pair of Naby Keita and Thomas Partey did not fair better than Ndidi in 2018.

He wrote: “Sorry to say this but @Ndidi25 should be here. My own opinion. Guys in that position didn’t do more than him.

“Benatia, Aurier are not even regulars for their clubs. But what do I know. @Ndidi25, @WTroostEkong, we are both proud of you two. Forward ever.

“How someone comes up here and say clubs they play matters. Like are you kidding me? Ekong, Ndidi had a better season for their clubs, Made it to the World Cup. Had a decent performance at the World Cup and you say clubs they play in? Aurier, Bailly, Keita all didn’t make it.

“Let’s put sentiment aside, I can argue this anywhere that @Ndidi25, @WTroostEkong, even @ighalojude all should be there. Award is based on your performance for club and country and not how big of a club you play in. Ndidi plays for arguably the best league in the world.

“My brothers @Ndidi25, @WTroostEkong, We are proud of you two. I see you guys everyday in the National team and I see how Dedicated and motivated you both are. I’m super proud of you two. Never stop working. You guys are destined for the top.”

The Africa Best XI include Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns/Uganda), Serge Aurier (Tottenham/Ivory Coast), Medhi Benatia (Juventus/Morocco), Eric Bailly (Manchester United/Ivory Coast), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli/Senegal).

Others are Naby Keita (Liverpool/Guinea), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid/Ghana), Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City/Algeria); Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal/Gabon) and Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Senegal).