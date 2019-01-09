Caf Awards 2018: Salah Shows Off Impressive Dance Skills (Video)

Egypt star, Mohamed Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane, showed off their impressive dance skills at the Confederations of African Football (Caf) Awards 2018.

The event was held on Tuesday in Dakar, the Senegalese capital with Salah scooping the Player of the Year Award for the second time in a trot.

He beat Mane and Pierre-Emery Aubameyang with South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana taking the Caf Female Player of the Year Award for 2018.

Salah was called onto the stage during the event alongside Mane and other awardees. The Liverpool star never wasted time in joining the groove with his impressive dance steps.

Below is the video of Salah grooving after he took the Caf Player of the Year Award for 2018: