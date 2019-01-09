Nigerian music Songwriter, Blackface has declared total war on award-winning artiste, Tuface Idibia, promising to end his musical career with 2019.

The former founding member of defunct Plantashun Boyz took to his Instagram page earlier today to make this known.

Although the singer did not reveal what triggered the post, he made it clear that the war had officially begun between them.

He wrote, “Can the #WAR officially begin @official2baba ? I say it has now #officially… even though you been taking secret shots but you can come out in the open now You know your career is going to end when this is finally over #youareoverwith2019”

As at the time of filing in this report, Tuface is yet to reply the challenge.