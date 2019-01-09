Basketmouth Announces Release Date Of Movie

Popular comedian, Basketmouth, has through his Instagram shared a movie art design, announcing January 15 as the release of his first feature film.

According to the post, concise understands that the A-list comedian has been working towards producing a movie for about 6 Years.

“For 6yrs I’ve been working on my very first feature film, my most challenging project. I kept it on the low because everyone I told, doubted my ability to pull it off,” he wrote as a caption.

“Today, I present to you……The Exorcism of Alu, a horror/thriller movie. Brace yourselves for this one,” He wrote.

According to the detail on the poster, the film stars Sound Sultan and Rekiya Yusuf (from his My Flatmates sitcom) among others.