Troops of the Nigerian Army has reopened the Maiduguri-Damaturu-Potiskum road, a major expressway leading to and out of the Borno state capital.

The 232-kilometre road which was closed earlier on Wednesday, over what residents said was due to a military operation in the area.

The spokesperson of the Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, explained in a statement as obtained by Concise News that the Army is only carrying out a clearance operation.

He added that the Army is also carrying out snap checks for the safety of motorists, saying the action was not a road closure.

Also reacting to the development, the spokesperson of the 7 division, Col. Ado Isa confirmed the opening to Channels Television.

A member of the Joint Task Force (JTF) in Maiduguri had told reporters that military convoys were seen on the road blocking people from passing the expressway.

Following the action, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Maiduguri stopped loading passengers travelling out of the city.

Motorists coming into the city were also restricted from using the road, where Boko Haram terrorists are said to have a dozen crossing points.