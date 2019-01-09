The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has blamed the violence that broke out at its campaign flag-off on a disagreement between two factions of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state.

Concise News had earlier reported that a popular leader of the NURTW in the state, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo was stabbed in the neck at the party’s rally in Ikeja and is currently receiving treatment.

The party, which expressed regret over the incident, added that the NURTW leaders carried their supremacy battle into the campaign ground of the party.

The ruling APC made this known in a statement on Tuesday night by its Publicity Secretary, Joe Igbokwe.

Igbokwe, who said the NURTW members are party members, assured Lagosians that such display of crude force would not repeat itself in the cause of the campaigns.

Igbokwe said: “History was again recorded in Ikeja today (yesterday) as Lagos APC opens its 2019 general election campaigns that clearly and eloquently sent signals out there that the owner of the house is still at home. The organisation, the crowd, the colours, the joy and fun added beauty and class to the carnival which was unprecedented in the history of Lagos politics.

“We only have our teeming supporters and the leadership of the party in the state to thank for displaying absolute trust, loyalty, commitment and affection for the party they have cherished for years and still continue to cherish till date.”