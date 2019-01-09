Two journalists injured during violence that broke out at the Lagos All Progressives Congress rally on Tuesday have been given N500,000 by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).

According to the opposition party, the donation was meant for the medical treatment of the journalists.

The coalition’s first national spokesperson, Imo Ugochinyere, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ugochinyere expressed dismay over the violence, declaring the APC as “a rampaging murderous outfit.”

He regretted that the ruling party is ready to waste lives to achieve “unpopular re-election ambition.”

Ugochinyere said, “The Lagos APC rally fallout is evidence that APC has recruited killers for the 2019 election.

“Buhari and APC administration place no value on human life. Their ambition for re-election is worth the life of Nigerians, going by their actions.

“APC is promoting violence, killing people without any care for human lives and allowing thousands to die as a result of their leadership incompetence.

“The APC has recruited killers to unleash mayhem on the citizens of our dear nation as shown during the bloody Lagos rally.”

Ugochinyere further claimed that the present administration is more focused on how to rig the forthcoming election, instead of working towards solving the security issues currently disturbing the nation.