Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Wife Divorce After 25 Years

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amazon, Jeff Bezos and his wife, a novelist, MacKenzie Bezos, have divorced, according to a statement on Wednesday.

This was announced by Jeff Bezos, 54, on his Twitter handle on Wednesday but did not mention how they will share their fortune.

“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.

“If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.”

Concise News understands that Jeff Bezos about $140 billion.