Adekunle Gold, Simi Reportedly Set To Tie The Knot

Nigerian songwriter and graphics designer, Adekunle Gold and X3M music artiste, Simi have been reported to wed on Wednesday 9th of January.

Concise understand that the lovebirds did their “secret wedding introduction” in Magodo, Lagos 3 weeks ago but are set to become legally married.

According to Yabaleft, a source has it that Simi and Adekunle Gold are set to tie the nuptial knot with an invitation of only 300 people who will be privileged to witness the epoch event.

Reports also have it that the duo will be joined at Ilashe beach.

Recall that the singers who have been dating for over Five years now have always kept their relationship on a lowkey.

Despite questioning from fans who have always suspected a level of mutuality between them, the “Sade” crooner and the “Joromi” singer had always denied being in a relationship.

However sometimes last year, Adekunle Gold opened up on having the X3M artiste, Simi as his partner.