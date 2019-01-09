2019 Elections: PDP Speaks On Drug Baron Sponsoring Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of not engaging in an issue-based campaign for the 2019 elections.

This comment is in a reaction to an allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the PDP presidential candidate is being bankrolled by a drug baron from South Africa.

“Atiku presidential campaign team and PDP,” the APC said, “have turned to the drug dealers in South Africa for financial assistance because their Dubai agenda has collapsed.”

But in a statement, the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization described the development as “unfortunate” as the elections draw closer.

“It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari, who daily tells Nigerians of his commitment to a free, fair, credible and peaceful polls as well as issue-based campaign will, within the same breath, mandate the officials of his party and members of his campaign to be engaging in malicious, vengeful and hate-inclined statements against respectable Nigerians whose integrity, competence and capacity overshadow his.

“We make bold to state that unlike President Buhari, the PDP Presidential candidate and his running mate, have unbroken records of fulfilling responsibilities in all the offices they have occupied.”

It added that “They come with a trajectory of successes in their various engagements in public office and have never been indicted by any statutory authority or court of competent jurisdiction in any matter whatsoever

“We however charge the APC to look inwards and see the array of drug barons, addicts, certificate forgers, money launderers and treasury looters that are assembled in their party and Presidential campaign council.

“This assemblage by people of questionable characters in a party where their leaders claim integrity is one of the puzzles that 2019 election will solve.

“We are therefore not surprised by the descent of the APC to this irresponsible level of the allegation as a subterfuge to divert public attention from President Buhari’s rejection, failure in governance and schemes to manipulate the 2019 general elections.”