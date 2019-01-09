=2019 Elections: PDP Chairman Joins APC, Meets Buhari (Photos)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lost another major person after its suspended Deputy National Chairman (North), Babayo Gamawa, left for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Concise News understands that Babayo also resigned from his post and met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Aso Rock, Abuja on Tuesday.

Until his move to the ruling APC, he was a member of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Council.

He has now, however, pledged his support to Buhari’s re-election quest in the 2019 elections.

Nigeria will go to the poll next month to elect members of the legislature at state and federal levels as well as governors.

Buhari’s major opposition in the election is the PDP’s Atiku who was a former Vice President under the leadership of Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 to 2007.