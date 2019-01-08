There Is No Rivalry Between Yemi Alade And Tiwa Savage - Manager

Taiye Aliu, Manager of one of Nigeria’s leading female artiste, Yemi Alade, has said there is no rivalry between the artiste and Mavin’s queen, Tiwa Savage.

Recently, two of the biggest female African music stars appeared to have a fight on social media over the size of their buttocks, making fans see them as rivals.

But Alade’s long-time manager, said, “We are focused solely on music; we have no time for rivalry or anything of that sort.

“The sky is so big for everyone to fly. Do you think there is a rivalry between Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote? Yemi Alade doesn’t consider Tiwa Savage a rival.”

Affirming that 2018 was an amazing year for Alade as she had the opportunity to take her music to new places across the globe, Aliu said, “The only thing is to put in more work; it is never enough.

“As an artiste, you will always want to have more impact on your community and the world. Right now, Yemi Alade is not just a Nigerian but an African ambassador too.”

Aliu also said Alade never took criticisms of her music personally, saying that all she does is to work harder.